Religious Branch: Miami Nun Wields Chainsaw To Mow Down Irma Debris From School Entrance (Video)

Miami Nun Wields Chainsaw To Mow Down Irma Debris From School Entrance (Video)

Don’t fool around in Sister Margaret Ann’s class.

She wields a chainsaw. And a bible.

And she’s not afraid to use either.

The principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School isn’t playing games. When a fallen tree blocked the entrance to her school, she decided to teach it a lesson.

Lumberjack style.

Police filmed her clearing the road around her school after Hurricane Irma rolled through Miami-Dade County.

She said she grabbed a chainsaw from a school closet and fired it up instead of waiting for the city’s public works crews to clear the road.

Amen.