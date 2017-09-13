True Pundit

Religious Branch: Miami Nun Wields Chainsaw To Mow Down Irma Debris From School Entrance (Video)

Don’t fool around in Sister Margaret Ann’s class.

She wields a chainsaw. And a bible.

And she’s not afraid to use either.

The principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School isn’t playing games. When a fallen tree blocked the entrance to her school, she decided to teach it a lesson.

Lumberjack style.

Police filmed her clearing the road around her school after Hurricane Irma rolled through Miami-Dade County.

She said she grabbed a chainsaw from a school closet and fired it up instead of waiting for the city’s public works crews to clear the road.

Amen.

 

