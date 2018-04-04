Sesame Place is 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center

Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.

The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Bucks County has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.

The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center.

“As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs,” Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.

