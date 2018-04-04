NYPD in SWAT Gear Evacuate Commuters from NYC Port Authority, Close Surrounding Streets

Commuters are being evacuated from New York City’s Port Authority, a central and busy terminal for travelers in Manhattan.

NYPD clad in SWAT are securing the terminal, according to folks asked to vacate.

This story is developing.

Commuters are being asked to leave Port Authority. pic.twitter.com/GOxKq8TABe — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) April 4, 2018

The earlier suspicious substance at the Port Authority subway station has been deemed non-hazardous. 8th Avenue is in the process of being re-opened now. @NYPDMTS — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) April 4, 2018

.@NYPDnews says a white powder was found in a walkway underneath Port Authority by 40th and 8th. The area has been blocked off and the substance is being investigated. No injuries reported at this time. @NJTRANSIT bus service is not affected at this time. — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) April 4, 2018

#PABT just shut down 8th Ave entrance. Police activity. Everyone being ushered out side doors 😮 — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) April 4, 2018

Just got shooed out of Port Authority by law enforcement, screaming “go that way!” No one was allowed to leave at the 8th ave exit. Saw some people in military gear as well. — Danielle Ivory (@danielle_ivory) April 4, 2018

My wife just called to tell me people are being rushed out of Port Authority Bus Terminal by officers and the streets around it are being closed down. I am on my way there on a bus now not sure what to expect. Be safe everyone. #pabt @PABusTerminal pic.twitter.com/zOCXvAXJIR — Eric Gerson (@ETGers) April 4, 2018

