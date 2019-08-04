‘Senseless and horrific’: Celebrities call for gun control, decry political inaction after El Paso shooting

Celebrities and media figures reacted en masse on Saturday after the shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left at least 15 people dead.

Many reacted by grieving over the incident and calling on politicians — in particular, Republicans — to act in response to the latest mass shooting in the United States.

POLITICIANS RESPOND TO SHOOTING AT WALMART IN EL PASO

Actress Alyssa Milano was especially adamant about calling for gun control, tweeting an attack on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and retweeting criticism of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

THIRD MASS SHOOTING THIS WEEK. BETWEEN 15-20 SHOT IN TODAY’S SHOOTING AND MCCONNELL WON’T BRING #HR8 UP FOR A VOTE.



Tell me again how the @GOP is “pro-life” when they won’t vote for a bill-that already passed the house-which would make the country safer from gun violence. #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 3, 2019

“Tell me again how the @GOP is “pro-life” when they won’t vote for a bill-that already passed the house -which would make the country safer from gun violence,” she said, alongside a hashtag for an anti-NRA group.

Comedian Dean Obeidallah blasted Trump on Twitter after he expressed his support for El Paso. – READ MORE