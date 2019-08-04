Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle will have just two children — to help combat climate change, of course

The U.K.’s Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan Markle, will have only two children “maximum,” apparently due in part to a dedication to eradicating climate change.

Prince Harry interviewed conservationist Jane Goodall for August’s British Vogue. Markle guest-edited the same month’s issue.

During the sit-down, Prince Harry said that today’s current climate is “terrifying,” both literally and metaphorically.

“What we need to remind everybody is: these are all things that are happening now,” he said of the effects of climate change. “We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water, and it’s already been brought to a boil. Which is terrifying.” – READ MORE