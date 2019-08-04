2020 Democrat Candidates React to El Paso Massacre: Outlaw Assault-Style Weapons

The majority of 2020 candidates called for mass gun control Saturday following the deadly shooting at an El Paso Walmart, which resulted in at least 18 fatalities and dozens of injuries.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall Saturday morning after a male suspect opened fire in the Walmart’s parking lot before proceeding inside. At least 18 people were killed and dozens more injured, according to ABC News. The gunman is in police custody, but El Paso Police Department Sgt. Robert Gomez said they have not yet determined a motive.

President Trump responded to the tragedy on Twitter: “Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

We must outlaw all assault style weapons for civilian use. Even then, there will still be millions of them on the street. Next we need to outlaw the manufacture and sale of the bullets that they carry. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2019

Everyone in America, myself included, is devastated by the news of this latest attack in El Paso. Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing. That has got to change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019

Many Democrat 2020 candidates responded to the mass shooting on social media, calling for gun control and urging Congress to take action. – READ MORE