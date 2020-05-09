Sens. Harris, Sanders propose $2,000 monthly payments to Americans

A trio of liberal senators, including former presidential rivals, introduced new coronavirus relief legislation Friday to provide recurring $2,000 monthly payments to most Americans during the pandemic.

Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., argue the one-time payment of $1,200 provided in the previous coronavirus legislation, known as the CARES Act, didn’t go far enough to help families reeling from the health and financial crisis.

“The CARES Act gave Americans an important one-time payment, but it’s clear that wasn’t nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis,” said Harris, a former 2020 Democratic White House contender. “Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government.”

The three senators introduced the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act on Friday that would provide a $2,000 monthly check to every individual with an income below $120,000 throughout the pandemic and for three months once it concludes.

Married couples who file jointly would receive $4,000. Families would get $2,000 per child up to three children.

“If we can bail out large corporations, we can make sure that everyone in this country has enough income to pay for the basic necessities of life,” Sanders said in a statement. – READ MORE

