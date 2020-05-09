James Comey: Flynn Charges Dropped Because ‘DOJ Has Lost Its Way’

Former FBI Director James Comey express dismay at the Department of Justice dropping criminal charges against retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn Thursday, saying that the nation’s top law enforcement agency has “lost its way.”

“The DOJ has lost its way. But, career people: please stay because America needs you,” Comey wrote on social media. “The country is hungry for honest, competent leadership.”

The Justice Department moved Thursday to dismiss the criminal case against former national security adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Prosecutors asked a U.S. District judge to dismiss the charge of making false statements to the FBI with prejudice against Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI in a January interview amid special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into Russian meddling in the presidential election. Flynn said he made the false statement regarding his interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. – READ MORE

