Churches Sue Michigan’s Whitmer, Alleging Lockdown Is Violating First Amendment

A group of Michigan churches are taking legal action against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D.), alleging the governor’s stay-at-home order violates First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit argues that the executive order prohibiting gatherings of two or more people who are not part of the same household, including at religious services, violates the religious expression rights of Michigan citizens.

Whitmer’s order exempts religious institutions and their owners from legal penalty for holding services, but it does not exempt individuals who attempt to participate in person from penalties, according to the suit.

The churches in the state sought to hold in-person ceremonies beginning in May that involve deep-cleanings before and after the services, advising attendees to distance themselves and not make physical contact with one another, limiting the number of attendees, and offering the option to livestream services from home.

