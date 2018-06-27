Former Astronaut and American Legend Buzz Aldrin Files Disturbing Lawsuit Against Children

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk the moon, is suing two of his three children and former business manager, alleging they slandered his name and are trying to control his assets and businesses without his consent.

Aldrin is alleging that Christina Korp, former business manager of his private company, Buzz Aldrin Enterprises, and his son Andrew Aldrin engaged in elder exploitation, unjust enrichment and converting his property for themselves, according to a lawsuit filed June 7 in Florida.

He has also accused his daughter, Janice Aldrin, of conspiracy and breach of fiduciary duty.

The children are asserting that their father, the 88-year-old former astronaut, has dementia and is “in cognitive decline,” and they should be appointed his co-guardians.

The elder Aldrin has denied these allegations and is suing them for slander, according to the suit.

Aldrin voluntarily underwent a mental evaluation by Dr. James Spar, a professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA Medical School in April. – READ MORE

