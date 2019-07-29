Senior Democrat Nadler: No Deadline for Trump Impeachment

A senior lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday rejected the notion that Democrats must decide whether to pursue the impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump before the 2020 election season shifts into high gear.

With some Democrats warning that the window for impeachment was closing with the approach of elections, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadlerwas asked if he thought there was a deadline.

“No, I don’t,” Nadler told CNN’s “State of the Union.” His committee is charged with initiating any impeachment proceedings.

Democratic lawmakers will want to focus on their own campaigns to keep the party’s control of the House in the November 2020 elections and months-long impeachment proceedings would risk interfering with those efforts.

An investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found multiple contacts between Trump’s campaign and Moscow, and several instances in which the president tried to impede Mueller’s probe. – READ MORE