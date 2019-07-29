Baltimore on List of Top Ten ‘Rattiest Cities,’ All Run by Democrats

National pest control company Orkin rated Baltimore as one of the Top Ten “Rattiest Cities” in the country in 2018.

All of Orkin’s Top Ten “Rattiest Cities,” which includes Baltimore as the ninth on the list, are currently run by Democrat mayors and have been dominated by Democrats for decades:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Detroit Philadelphia Cleveland Baltimore Denver

The last time Chicago elected a Republican mayor was in 1927. San Francisco last elected a Republican mayor in 1959. Detroit last elected a Republican mayor in 1958. Philadelphia last elected a Republican mayor in 1952. Cleveland last elected a Republican mayor in 1985. Denver last elected a Republican mayor in 1959.

Baltimore last elected a Republican mayor in 1963. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. , served as Baltimore’s Democrat mayor from 1947 to 1959. Her brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, served as mayor from 1967 to 1971. – READ MORE