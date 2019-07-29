Boy, 6, opens lemonade stand to raise cash for ‘date’ with mom after dad’s cancer death

A 6-year-old Denver boy opened up a lemonade stand earlier this month, one day after his father died from cancer.

Brady Campbell’s stand fulfilled a dying wish from his father who lost his battle with colon cancer on July 7.

“My dad and I came up with the idea of a lemonade stand to take my mom on a date because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay, so I did it,” Brady said, according to FOX 31 Denver.

Campbell’s stand caught the attention of a Denver police officer who called in other first responders.

"It was amazing. You could just feel the warmth and energy and such a positive thing in such a tragic time for us. It really lifted our spirits and really made Brady so happy. Brandon was a savvy businessman and wanted to teach Brady all those lessons, and I could just it happening. It made my heart really happy," Brady's mother Amanda said, FOX 31 reported.