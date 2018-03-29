Senator will introduce bill that would send illegal border crossers immediately back to home country

Oklahoma’s senior senator says he has a novel way to end the controversial practice of “catch and release” on the border.

Instead of releasing illegal immigrants once they are caught trying to enter the country – and hope they show up to immigration court – Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., proposes sending them back to their home country. That way, he said, the illegal immigrants don’t become “absorbed” in the U.S. after they fail to show up to court.

A large number of illegal immigrants who are caught, then released, fail to show up to immigration court, he said. They end up staying in the county illegally, he said.

Following a tour with border agents in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, Inhofe said he planned to introduce legislation in the next three weeks that would allow immigration agents to send those caught illegally crossing the border back home.

“This merely says if they’re caught in the country, send them back to their country while they wait for the court date,” he said. – READ MORE

