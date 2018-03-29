Holocaust Survivor Stabbed 11 Times, Set on Fire in Paris Anti-Semitic Killing

An 85-year-old woman who survived the wartime roundup of Jews by the Vichy regime was found stabbed to death in her apartment after a fire broke out in what investigators are treating as an anti-Semitic attack.

Two suspects have been arrested by police in Paris in connection with the murder, though so far neither has been identified. The body of 85-year-old Mireille K. had been found after a fire broke out in her apartment in Paris’s 11th District on Friday evening and an autopsy soon revealed the presence of 11 stab wounds leading investigators to believe she had been murdered, L’Express reports.

According to the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF), one of the country’s leading Jewish organisations, Mireille K. had been a survivor of the 1942 Vel’ d’Hiv roundup by the Vichy regime during the Second World War which saw the mass arrest of over 13,000 Jews. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1