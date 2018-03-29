NY Times Eager To Run Piece To Save Iran Nuclear Deal

On Monday, The New York Times, desperate to do anything to save the Iran nuclear accord (JCPOA), especially after the naming of former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton as national security advisor, trotted out a piece titled, “U.S. Experts Say Why Trump Should Support Iran Deal.”

The group, which calls itself the National Coalition to Prevent an Iranian Nuclear Weapon, issued a statement in which it listed ten reasons why the deal should stay in place, and a closer look reveals the pie-in-the-sky perspective of the “experts.”

Here’s one example: “Iran will be prohibited from exceeding severe limits on its nuclear program under continuing, unprecedented international monitoring.”

The Center for Arms Control and Nuclear Proliferation said in 2015 regarding the nuclear deal, “The IAEA will have 24/7 access to Iran’s known nuclear facilities and will be closely monitoring Iran’s supply chain of nuclear materials, centrifuge production lines, and any purchases that might be used for a nuclear program.”- READ MORE

