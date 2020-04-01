Senator Josh Hawley: Investigate China. They Must Pay.

On Monday, Missouri GOP senator Josh Hawley issued an op-ed on Fox News in which he called for an international investigation into the Communist Chinses government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, adding, “It is time for Beijing to pay for the tens of thousands of lives stolen and billions of dollars lost as a result of its lies.”

Hawley starts by stating that the Chinese Communist Party is aware that it bears responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic. He continues, “That’s why Beijing has gone on a propaganda offensive to try to deflect blame anywhere it can, including right here at the United States.”

Hawley states bluntly: It is time for an international investigation into Beijing’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus. And it is time for Beijing to pay for the tens of thousands of lives stolen and billions of dollars lost as a result of its lies. The Chinese Communist Party has done everything it can to hide the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Party officials interrogated and punished Chinese doctors who tried to warn others as the virus began to spread. They ordered laboratories to stop testing for the virus and destroy their samples when it became clear that an outbreak was underway. They even sat on evidence showing the virus could be transmitted between humans. By the time they shared that information, the virus had already spread to other nations.

Hawley notes that the Chinese Communist Party denied Ameican experts access to China in January, and “stole precious weeks from the United States and others who could have used that time to ready our national defenses.” He pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party protests that it handled the coronavirus outbreak transparently and did it well, but in reality, the opposite is true. He iterated, “Beijing wants the world to trust it and grow dependent on it, so that it can control us. But the world won’t easily do that if it knows that Beijing is responsible for this pandemic.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --