Barack Obama Reemerges To Attack Trump Over Response To Coronavirus

Former President Barack Obama spoke out on Tuesday to take a clear dig at his successor Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though he did not mention Trump by name, it was clear that Obama was taking a swipe at him when he tweeted about America’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,” Obama tweeted. “We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

Obama shared this alongside a story from the LA Times about the Trump administration rolling back fuel economy standards. This was the latest move by Trump to dismantle regulations that were put in place under Obama, who the current president has accused of enacting excessive rules that he says have thwarted economic growth, according to USA Today. – READ MORE

