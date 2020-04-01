King Of Thailand Isolates From Coronavirus — With A Harem Of 20 Concubines

If you’re going to isolate to avoid catching SARS-CoV-2, you might as well do it with 20 women.

That’s what Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, has reportedly done. He has booked the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl with “special permission” to break the lockdown in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany, The Independent said.

“The 67-year-old king’s entourage included a ‘harem’ of 20 concubines and numerous servants, reported German tabloid Bild. It is unclear if his four wives are living in the hotel with the rest of the group.”

Although hotels in the region have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, “a spokesperson for the local district council said the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl was an exception because ‘the guests are a single, homogenous group of people with no fluctuation.’ However, 119 members of the entourage had been reportedly sent back to Thailand on suspicions they contracted the highly contagious respiratory disease,” The Independent reported. – READ MORE

