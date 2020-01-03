Senator Josh Hawley Introducing Measure To Dismiss Democrats’ Articles Of Impeachment

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley announced on Thursday that he is introducing legislation that will dismiss House Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump because of Democrats’ abuse of the Constitution.

Hawley’s announcement comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has continued to refuse to send the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate because she is concerned that the political trial will be biased.

“Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution,” Hawley wrote on Twitter.

"This will expose Dems' circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won't proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump fully cleared," Hawley continued. "My proposal will take form of motion to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial. Stay tuned."