Man Charged With Second Degree Manslaughter RELEASED From Prison Under Democrats’ ‘Bail Reform’

On Thursday, a man charged with second degree manslaughter in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Albany woman was released from jail after the judge overseeing the case reportedly claimed Democrats’ new “bail reform” legislation no longer allows her to keep the charged party in custody.

“Happening now: Paul Barbaritano is being released on his own recognizance,” reported Spectrum News Albany reporter Jaclyn Cangro. “He is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Nicole Jennings.”

“Barbaritano was being held at the Albany County Jail. The DA’s Office argued he made admissions that he ’caused’ Jennings’ death,” Cangro noted.

According to the reporter, the judge “repeatedly said that’s no longer the burden for bail.”

The Times-Union reported of Barbaritano, “A city man charged with second-degree manslaughter in the strangulation-and-stabbing death of a woman was released from jail Thursday under the new bail reforms that eliminated bail for that charge and most other felonies.” – READ MORE