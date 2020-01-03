Manhattan DA Declines to Prosecute Anti-Semitic Attack as Hate Crime

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has declined to prosecute a recent anti-Semitic attack on a Jewish subway passenger as a hate crime, according to lawyers representing the victim.

Lihi Aharon, an Israeli student riding the New York City subway in December, was attacked by another passenger who cursed at her and yelled “Allahu akbar!” While the attack on Aharon seemed to be motivated by anti-Semitic animus, the Manhattan DA informed lawyers representing Aharon on Thursday that it would not prosecute the case as a hate crime.

The incident is one of several recent anti-Semitic attacks around New York City that have sparked a nationwide conversation about the resurgence of anti-Semitism in America.

“The DA’s refusal to prosecute this targeted attack as a hate crime is an egregious miscarriage of justice,” Brooke Goldstein, executive director of the Lawfare Project, which is representing Aharon, said in a statement provided to the Washington Free Beacon. – READ MORE