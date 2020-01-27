Senator Hawley Drafts Motions To Subpoena Bidens, Schiff, Whistleblower

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-SC), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has drafted motions to subpoena Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son, Hunter Biden, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and the Ukraine whistleblower.

“The Missouri Republican is preparing to file subpoena requests for witnesses and documents that Democrats and Republicans alike won’t want to vote on, a tactic intended to convince a handful of senators to sink a vote next week to consider new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial,” Politico reported. “Hawley’s strategy harmonizes with plans from GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky to force votes to hear from Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son who was on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.”

On Twitter, Hawley wrote, “I have drafted motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, the ‘whistleblower,’ Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden to testify. If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask for votes on all these next week.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has sought to create a narrative that Senate Republicans are engaged in a cover-up because they are not allowing additional witnesses or evidence to be introduced into the trial outside of what the Democrat-controlled House already presented.