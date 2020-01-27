HILLARY: Sitting for documentary interview was ‘exhausting’

Just imagine how exhausted she’d be if she was president of the United States.

Hillary Clinton told an audience at the Sundance Film Festival that sitting for an interview for the new documentary “Hillary” was “exhausting.”

Hillary Clinton says she was interviewed for 35 hours for #HillaryonHulu. #Sundance2020 pic.twitter.com/1gVL0VvNju — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 26, 2020

“We did spend about 35 hours, 7 days of interviewing, and it was exhausting,” Clinton said, “and it was very overwhelming from time to time.”

