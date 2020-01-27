HILLARY: Sitting for documentary interview was ‘exhausting’

Just imagine how exhausted she’d be if she was president of the United States.

Hillary Clinton told an audience at the Sundance Film Festival that sitting for an interview for the new documentary “Hillary” was “exhausting.”

“We did spend about 35 hours, 7 days of interviewing, and it was exhausting,” Clinton said, “and it was very overwhelming from time to time.”

She said it was a “positive and challenging experience.” – READ MORE

