‘F**k Donald Trump’ Rapper YG Arrested for Robbery

Rapper YG — who is best known for his hit song, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” — was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Friday on suspicion of robbery.

YG was taken into custody on Friday as police arrived at his home with a search warrant. The rapper — whose real name is Keenon Jackson — is being held on $250,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Tuesday.

The 29-year-old rapper’s arrest arrives just two days before YG is supposed to perform at the Grammys.

YG’s performance at the Grammys on Sunday is set to be a tribute to fellow California crooner Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed last year at the age of 33, outside of his clothing store. – READ MORE