Senate Unanimously Calls on Trump to ‘Use All Available Resources’ to Fight White Supremacists

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed by unanimous consent today a resolution condemning white supremacist groups and calling on President Trump “to use all available resources to address the threats posed by those group.”

The resolution introduced last week by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) had 54 co-sponsors, including 45 Democrats, seven Republicans and two independents. The original co-sponsors were Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) and Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and referred to the Judiciary Committee. Its co-sponsors are all the Virginia delegation. After the House takes up the bill, and it passes, it would go to President Trump’s desk for his signature. – READ MORE