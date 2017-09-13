Hillary: Trump Wants ‘To Be Like Putin,’ Wants ‘Unaccountable, Unchecked Power’

On Tuesday, failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (it always feels good to type those words!) appeared on Pod Save America, the official Barack Obama out-of-power podcast. There, she explained that President Trump is an authoritarian who desperately wants to recreate “Moscow on the Potomac.”

Yes, really.

Her description is beyond parody, actually:

“I think Trump, left to his own devices, unchecked, would become even more authoritarian than he has tried to be. Also, remember the right-wing … is very serious about calling a constitutional convention. They need 34 states. Last I checked they were like at 28, 29. Part of their gerrymandering is to control state legislatures, elect Republican governors, and to call a constitutional convention. And if you really get deep into what they’re advocating — limits on the First Amendment, no limits on the Second Amendment, limits on criminal justice — I mean there is a very insidious right-wing agenda. So when I say that he doesn’t just like Putin, he wants to be like Putin, I’m not saying he’s gonna start killing journalists, but I am saying he likes the idea of unaccountable, unchecked power. And we’ve never had to face that in a serious way in our country.” – READ MORE