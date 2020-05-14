Senate Republicans Will NOT Question Barack Obama Over Michael Flynn, Despite Trump Request

Senate Republicans will investigate the Obama administration’s decision to target national security adviser Michael Flynn following the 2016 presidential election, but they do not intend to subpoena former President Barack Obama or require him to testify in front of a panel, Politico reports.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told media Tuesday that his committee is prepared to investigate former Obama administration officials, particularly officials affiliated with the Department of Justice, and the FBI over their targeting of Flynn in light of Attorney General William Barr’s decision to drop perjury charges against the former national security advisor. Barack Obama will likely be left off the list of those asked to testify.

“I’m not anticipating calling President Obama,” Graham said, adding that it was likely the panel will question FBI Director James Comey and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

President Donald Trump was direct in his criticism of Obama, tweeting Monday that he believed Obama committed the “biggest political crime in American history, by far!” He also cited conservative radio and television host Buck Sexton, who noted that it appears Obama “used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --