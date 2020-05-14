McConnell Pronounces Dem $3 Trillion Stim Bill ‘Dead on Arrival’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate caucus took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion extravaganza of waste and delusion and declared the package “dead on arrival.”

In truth, it was dead before it was born. Donald Trump doesn’t want another massive bailout bill and Mitch McConnell isn’t keen on the idea either. So, with an eye on November — and as a sop to their rabid, radical constituencies — House Democrats loaded up a “stimulus” bill with every left-wing fantasy, desire, wet dream, and “transformation” of the U.S. they could muster and threw it against a wall to see what would stick.

It didn’t work.

The Hill: McConnell, speaking to reporters after a closed-door caucus meeting, said Republicans would “insist on narrowly targeted legislation.”

“What you’ve seen in the House Nancy is not something designed to deal with reality, but designed to deal with aspirations. This is not a time for aspirational legislation, this is a time for practical response to the coronavirus pandemic,” McConnell said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). – READ MORE

