Senate Republicans Could Vote On Obamacare Repeal By End of Month

Republicans in the Senate are considering voting on another Obamacare repeal bill before Sept. 30, Politico reported.

The bill being considered has been proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.) and would replaceObamacare’s top-down federal structure and replace it with block grants to states.

“The proposal removes the decisions from Washington and gives states significant latitude over how the dollars are used to best take care of the unique health care needs of the patients in each state,” the senators said. “The grant dollars would replace the federal money currently being spent on Medicaid expansion, Obamacare tax credits, cost-sharing reduction subsidies and the basic health plan dollars.” – READ MORE