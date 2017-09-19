UK Electoral Commission Suggests Banning Internet Trolls from Voting

FOLLOW US!



The UK Electoral Commission has suggested banning internet trolls from being able to vote in elections, according to a report.

“Banning social media trolls from voting could help reduce the amount of abuse faced by politicians, the election watchdog has said,” according to The Guardian. “The Electoral Commission says legislation around elections should be reviewed and new offences could be introduced.”

According to their report, “being disqualified from voting or from registering to vote” could act as a deterrent “to stop abusive people” from being mean to politicians.– READ MORE