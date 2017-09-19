True Pundit

Politics

John Podesta meets Senate investigators involved in Russia probe

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

John Podesta, the former chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, met Monday afternoon with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators who are looking into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Podesta was seen leaving the secure Intelligence Committee spaces around 3:30 p.m. The committee declined to comment on Podesta’s appearance, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE

John Podesta meets Senate investigators involved in Russia probe
John Podesta meets Senate investigators involved in Russia probe

Podesta was seen leaving the secure Intelligence Committee spaces on Monday afternoon.
POLITICO POLITICO
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • whthfk1

    Whatever he said was a lie,unless he said “We made it all up”!