Senate rejects Democrats’ attempt to subpoena White House for documents on Ukraine

Democrats were hit with a denial in their first attempt to amend the rules dictating the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, when the GOP-led Senate rejected an effort by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to demand the White House hand over documents and other records related to Ukraine.

Sen. Schumer put forth a pair of amendments that would have required the Trump administration to provide documentation of conversations and records among top administration officials and the president relating to Ukraine and the timing of military aid released to the country.

According to The Hill, the first amendment offered by Democrats requested documents related the President Trump’s phone calls with the Ukrainian government and any communication between White House aids regarding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden..

The second amendment sought records from top officials at the State Department, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It also sought communications with Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Trump.