Dad confronts Elizabeth Warren: Daughter doesn’t have student loans. ‘Am I going to get my money back?’ (VIDEO)

Senator Elizabeth Warren got an earful at a recent campaign stop from a hardworking father who’s not happy he will “get screwed” under the socialist’s “free” college scheme.

The encounter appears to take place in the meet and greet line, reportedly following a “community conversation” in Grimes, Iowa on Monday.

“My daughter is getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money. She doesn’t have student loans. Am I going to get my money back?” a man in a brown leather jacket asked Warren.

“Of course not,” the Massachusetts Senator shot back. – READ MORE