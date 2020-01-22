Iran Has Spies Across U.S., Officials Warn After Tehran Posts $3M Bounty on Trump

Following Iran’s announcement of a three million dollar bounty for the assassination of President Donald Trump, U.S. officials and terrorism experts are warning that Tehran has significantly expanded its terror capabilities in America, potentially allowing the Islamic Republic to conduct a domestic attack.

Iranian lawmakers announced on Tuesday that they would pay a “three million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump.”

The bounty is the latest in a series of increasingly direct threats by Tehran. It has renewed concerns about the Islamic Republic’s vast terrorism network, which stretches into the continental United States, U.S. officials and experts told the Washington Free Beacon.

While Iran has failed to pull off a strike in America, it is seen as having the resources necessary to do so. Several Iranian Americans have been arrested in recent years and charged with surveilling potential terror sites for a strike.

Iran's capabilities stretch beyond lone wolves and sleeper cells stationed in America. Iranian terror proxies such as Hezbollah have long operated across Latin America, including along the U.S. southern border. Iran also has established a network of individuals tied to its Quds Force, a wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that specializes in unconventional warfare, sources said.