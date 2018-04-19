View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Senate panel moving ahead with Mueller bill despite McConnell opposition

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said his committee will take up legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller despite opposition from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“They got together, so I feel an obligation to keep my word and move forward,” Grassley said when asked if he would still give the special counsel legislation a vote.

Grassley had previously urged supporters of two competing special counsel bills to strike an agreement and merge their proposals.

That legislation is on the agenda for a committee business meeting on Thursday, but an actual vote is expected to be delayed until next week.

McConnell said he has no intention of bringing the bill up for a floor vote during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Senate panel moving ahead with Mueller bill despite McConnell opposition
Senate panel moving ahead with Mueller bill despite McConnell opposition

"I can't worry about what's going on on the floor. I've just got to do what I can do," Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: