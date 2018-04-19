Politics
Senate panel moving ahead with Mueller bill despite McConnell opposition
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said his committee will take up legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller despite opposition from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
“They got together, so I feel an obligation to keep my word and move forward,” Grassley said when asked if he would still give the special counsel legislation a vote.
Grassley had previously urged supporters of two competing special counsel bills to strike an agreement and merge their proposals.
That legislation is on the agenda for a committee business meeting on Thursday, but an actual vote is expected to be delayed until next week.
McConnell said he has no intention of bringing the bill up for a floor vote during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. – READ MORE
"I can't worry about what's going on on the floor. I've just got to do what I can do," Sen. Chuck Grassley said.