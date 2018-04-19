Pennsylvania Sheriff Bars His Office from Conducting Business with Any Company Boycotting NRA

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe Has Banned His Office From Conducting Business With Any Company Involved In A Boycott Of The Nra.

He enacted the prohibition earlier this month but news surrounding it just became public this week.

The Washington Examiner reports Slupe sent everyone in his office an order which said, “Though I cannot dictate which companies you utilize in your personal life, I can and am going to dictate which companies the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will not use.” He stressed that companies boycotting the NRA are not to be used “when making arrangements for any extradition or stay over [being scheduled].” – READ MORE

