Comey Claims Nobody Asked About Clinton Obstruction Before Today

When WTOP’s Joan Jones asked former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday if the “smashing of cellphones and destruction of thousands of emails” during the investigation into Hillary Clinton was “obstruction of justice,” Comey said that he had never been asked that question before.

“You have raised the specter of obstruction of justice charges with the president of the United States,” Jones said to Comey concerning his new book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” The book was released earlier this week.

“Some are asking, though, ‘Why wouldn’t smashing of cellphones and destruction of thousands of emails during an investigation clearly be obstruction of justice?’” Jones asked Comey.

Comey replied, “Now that’s a great question. That’s the first time I’ve been asked that.”

Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used a private email server to conduct official business while serving as secretary of state. When the FBI released its report of its investigation into Clinton’s conduct in September 2016, it was revealed that her aides destroyed two mobile devices “by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer” and deleting emails using BleachBit. The revelations caused an uproar in Congress and on the campaign trail. – READ MORE

