Senate May Investigate Whether Hunter Biden’s Ties To China Compromised National Security

The Washington Free Beacon reports that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) received a classified briefing about Hunter Biden’s ties to a Chinese investment firm whose affiliations might have compromised national security, and may be planning on launching an official Congressional investigation into the matter.

“Officials from the Treasury Department, Commerce Department, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence gave Grassley an ‘extensive, classified briefing,’” the WFB reports, which focused on The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, which “American national security officials and independent analysts strongly suspected” was trying to steal the plans for the U.S. military’s F-35 fighter jet.

That company partnered with an investment firm, BHR Partners, for a merger some years ago, involving “a U.S. auto company that produces technologies with military applications.” At the time, Hunter Biden sat on BHR’s board.

Hunter Biden is due to step down from that board at the end of October, according to CNN, citing concerns over how his foreign financial entanglements could affect his father, Joe Biden’s, potential presidential campaign.

But while Hunter Biden's position on the BHR Partners board may prove problematic, it's not what initially drew Grassley to the issue. In order for The Aviation Industry Corporation of China to aquire an American auto company, they would have had to get authorization from the Obama Administration's Treasury Department, among other government entities.