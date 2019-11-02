Bill Maher warns Trump impeachment a ‘loser’ issue in swing states: ‘He’s not going to get convicted’

“Real Time” host Bill Maher had a warning for Democrats on Friday night as they continued with their Trump impeachment inquiry. He called it a “loser” issue in battleground states for the 2020 presidential election — and also considered whether the country is heading toward a “civil war.”

Maher kicked off the show’s panel discussion by addressing Thursday’s party-line vote in the House of Representatives on rules for the impeachment proceedings, in which not one Republican supported the plan.

“This should tell you something,” Maher said, ” … and what it tells me is, anyone who’s been hoping that maybe be convicted in the Senate by Republicans — that’s not going to happen. He’s not going to get convicted. I’m getting that from this vote.”

Maher later called Trump a “horrible” businessman, but credited the president for being a “genius politician” for winning the electoral college in 2016. He then noted how unpopular the talk of impeachment has been in crucial swing states.

“Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona — those are the states that’s going to decide this election,” Maher said. “Impeachment? Fifty-three percent oppose in those states. It’s a loser where this election is going to be decided.” – READ MORE