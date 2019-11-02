NY Times: Refugees Needed to Fill ‘Void of Cultural Diversity’ in White Towns

More refugees must be resettled across the United States to fill a “void of cultural diversity” in towns that are made up of a majority of white Americans, a New York Times report states.

As President Trump is set to lower refugee admissions for the third year, keeping his 2o16 campaign promise to significantly reform the program after almost four decades, the New York Times published a report this week detailing how Congolese refugees already living in the U.S. are looking to bring their foreign relatives to the country through the refugee resettlement program.

Those who support expanding refugee resettlement, the New York Times reports, say doing so is necessary for bringing “cultural diversity” to majority-white American towns like Missoula, Montana, which is more than 89 percent white and three percent Hispanic.

The New York Times reports: To supporters like Mr. Engen, the Congolese are filling a void of cultural diversity in a town that is nearly 90 percent white. In the 1980s, Hmong refugees from Laos settled in Missoula. The children of immigrant families are usually the few students of color in city classrooms, while their parents work long hours at businesses eager for the help.

The New York Times has previously claimed that “nearly all white” states like New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine pose “an array of problems for new arrivals” to the U.S., as Breitbart News noted. – READ MORE