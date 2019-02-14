Senate Dems Claim McConnell Is Trying to ‘Sabotage the Movement’ by Calling a Vote on Green New Deal

Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) thinks that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is trying to “sabotage” the Green New Deal by allowing the Senate to vote on the issue.

Many found this to be a brilliant move on behalf of McConnell because the Democratic senators will have to either put their name on the resolution and its extreme goals or they will have to go against the more liberal wing of the party and oppose the resolution.

Some senators were rattled by the decision, including Sen. Markey. He took to Twitter to explain why he thought this was McConnell’s attempt to “silence” Democrats by making them vocalize their support for the resolution in a vote.

Don’t let Mitch McConnell fool you: this is nothing but an attempt to sabotage the movement we are building. He wants to silence your voice so Republicans don’t have to explain why they are climate change deniers. McConnell wants this to be the end, this is just the beginning. https://t.co/GUxJ5HG2jb — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 12, 2019

Markey claimed this move by McConnell was an effort to "kill" climate activists' efforts to organize behind the Green New Deal, rather than McConnell just wanting Democrats to put their name on a resolution he sees as damaging.