Poll: Media’s All-Out Assault on Trump Only Hurts Trust in Journalists

Polling Proves That Public Trust In The Establishment Media Has Collapsed In Every Imaginable Way During Trump’s Presidency.

There is no doubt anymore that corporate media’s ongoing assault against President Trump has backfired in a way that journalists will never recover from.

An IBD/TIPP poll asked about “the public’s perception of the mainstream news media” and found that “fully half the country says its trust in the media decreased over the past two years,” while only eight percent say they have more trust in the media.

Inside that overall number, the poll finds a plurality of Independents (49 percent) have lost trust in the media over the last two years, along with 81 percent of Republicans, who already had a pretty low opinion of this wretched institution.

In worse news (for the media), more than two-thirds of the public, a whopping 69 percent, believe the establishment media are “more concerned with advancing its points of view rather than reporting all the facts.” – READ MORE