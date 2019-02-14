Liz Cheney mocks Booker over factory farming comments: ‘I support PETA – People Eating Tasty Animals’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) took aim at Sen. Cory Booker‘s (D-N.J.) comments on industrial factory farms on Tuesday, tweeting a picture of herself eating a steak at the New Jersey senator.

Cheney told the senator, who recently announced his bid for the presidency in 2020, that she supports “PETA — People Eating Tasty Animals,” a riff off of the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.