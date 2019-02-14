Liz Cheney mocks Booker over factory farming comments: ‘I support PETA – People Eating Tasty Animals’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) took aim at Sen. Cory Booker‘s (D-N.J.) comments on industrial factory farms on Tuesday, tweeting a picture of herself eating a steak at the New Jersey senator.
Cheney told the senator, who recently announced his bid for the presidency in 2020, that she supports “PETA — People Eating Tasty Animals,” a riff off of the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Hey @CoryBooker I support PETA – People Eating Tasty Animals. @BeefUSA #WyomingBeefCountry pic.twitter.com/G7Tx061x8F
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 12, 2019
Her tweet follows an interview with Booker, who has been vegan since 2014, published on the vegan news site VegNews, where he explained that he doesn’t believe the planet’s climate can sustain industrialized animal agriculture in the future.
“You see the planet Earth moving towards what is the standard American diet,” he told VegNews. “We’ve seen this massive increase in consumption of meat produced by the industrial animal agriculture industry.- READ MORE