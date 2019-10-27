Senate Democrats Demand William Barr Recuse Himself from ‘Trump Ukraine Matters’

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats on Friday called for Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from “Trump Ukraine matters” as an impeachment inquiry into the president continues.

In a letter to Barr, the panel’s ten Democrats accused the attorney general of having an “appearance of a conflict of interest” and urged him to recuse himself from all Ukraine-related affairs, which includes the department’s investigation into matters related to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his associates, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who were recently indicted on campaign finance charges.

"Impartial enforcement of the law is essential to give the American public confidence in the Justice Department's work. Your personal connection to these matters creates the appearance of a conflict of interest and gives rise to questions about whether the Department is being used to advance the president's personal interests," the letter states.