Trump describes al-Baghdadi as ‘whimpering and crying’ before dying in U.S. operation: ‘He died like a coward’

President Trump, announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, described him as dying “in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying.”

“He died like a dog, he died like a coward,” Trump said in a speech to the nation Sunday morning.

The ISIS leader’s death came in a successful U.S. military operation in northwest Syria Saturday night that took roughly two hours.

The Islamic State leader detonated an explosive vest as U.S. Special Operations Forces stormed his compound in the Idrib Province. Trump said he died whimpering at the back of a dead-end tunnel.

He also said the U.S. had al-Baghdadi under surveillance for weeks.

Trump said the U.S. had been searching for al-Baghdadi for years, calling his capture or death “the top national security priority of my administration.” Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Kurds in the region.

“No personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdadi’s fighters and companions were killed with him,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. recovered “highly sensitive” materials related to ISIS. “You are the very best anywhere in the world,” Trump later said of the U.S. forces.

Trump said al-Baghdadi died while being chased down by U.S. forces in a tunnel, and that the ISIS leader was “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.” He then detonated a suicide vest, killing himself. Trump said three children who were with al-Baghdadi were also killed in the blast. Eleven other young children were taken out of the location uninjured, Trump said. – READ MORE