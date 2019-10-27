Democrats Will Have to Watch Trump Get Justice Award from Black Organization

All of the major Democratic presidential candidates have committed to attend the annual meeting of a black organization that is presenting its annual award to President Donald Trump for his work on criminal justice reform.

The president is receiving the “Bipartisan Justice Award” Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, from “the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, a group founded by twenty black Republicans and twenty black Democrats in 2015,” the Daily Caller reported.

The award is being presented at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum, which is being held at Benedict College, one of roughly 100 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. The annual distinction recognizes a public servant who works with members of the other party to achieve criminal justice reform.

The Daily Caller adds that nearly every Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled to attend the gathering at some point this weekend:

The following Democrats are set to attend the forum: Maryland Rep. John Delaney, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as well as Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.