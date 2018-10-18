SENATE AIDE WHO LIED TO THE FBI WAS IN CONTACT WITH REPORTER WHO BROKE CARTER PAGE FISA STORY

Newly released court documents show that a former Senate aide who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the media was in touch with one of the reporters who broke a story in April 2017 about highly classified surveillance warrants against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The documents, filed in federal court Monday, show that James Wolfe, the former director of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee, lied to the FBI when he denied having contact with at least three reporters, including one who authored an April 11, 2017, report revealing that the government had a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against Page.

The Justice Department documents do not identify the article or the news outlet, but it appears to be a reference to a Washington Post report written by Ellen Nakashima, Devlin Barrett and Adam Entous.

The FBI interviewed Wolfe in December 2017 as part of an investigation into the leak of highly classified government information that the FBI opened in April 2017. He was indicted in June on three counts of lying to the FBI about his contacts with reporters. He initially pleaded not guilty in the case.

In his position, Wolfe handled classified documents on behalf of the committee, which received a batch of documents related to the Trump-Russia probe, including about Page, on March 17, 2017. – READ MORE