WATCH: CNN’S DON LEMON SUGGESTS TRUMP SHOULDN’T CRITICIZE STORMY DANIELS’ LOOKS BECAUSE HE’S ‘NO PRIZE’

Their comments came during a brief exchange at end of Cuomo’s show and the beginning of Lemon’s, and after the president tweeted, “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas.”

“So listen, we know — this is built into the sauce for Donald Trump. And I think people know that. We have to keep pointing it out, it’s awful. But here’s a bigger question, and I don’t usually like to talk about people’s looks. Does he own a mirror? He keeps talking about people gaining weight and how people look. Does he own a mirror that doesn’t have vaseline over it or a cloth?” Lemon questioned aloud.

"All he has to do is look in the mirror. Donald Trump is no prize. And if I were him, not that I'm one either, I would keep my thoughts about others looks to myself," he continued.