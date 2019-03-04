Sen. Warner: ‘Plenty of Evidence’ Trump Collaborated with Russia

(…)

Warner said, “There’s lots of evidence. The question is, what kind of conclusion we’re going to reach. The three pieces of evidence that came out of Cohen’s testimony, and let me be first to acknowledge, Mr. Cohen doesn’t have a great record of veracity. Matter of fact, he is going to jail, partially because of lies he made to the Senate intelligence committee, although the president doesn’t have a good record is telling the truth as well. But the three facts that I thought were new to the investigation, one, the fact that, and I believe there’s extra evidence on this, that Donald Trump and Michael Cohen misled the American public for months.”

He added, "Cohen put out the fact that he believes that Mr. Trump knew about the meeting in Trump Tower that included Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, the campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Clearly, a meeting that was not about Russian adoptions but what about the idea of turning over dirt on Hillary Clinton. You add that on top of Paul Manafort giving campaign materials. So, anyone that says there's no evidence of collaboration, there's plenty of evidence. The question is, what kind of full conclusion do we reach, and I'm going to reserve my judgment on that conclusion until we finish our investigation."